Suspected police evidence leaked on Edinburgh gun attack

DETECTIVES have launched an investigation after sensitive documents relating to an alleged gun attack on a fraudster’s Capital home were leaked online.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Picture Ian Rutherford

The files are believed to have included vital witness evidence related to the shooting at Robert Kelbie’s Ratho Station home last year.

Papers were posted on Facebook on Friday but removed just hours later.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have been made aware of communications posted to social media and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding this.”

Shots were fired at former boxer Kelbie’s home in September, causing a bullet hole in the conservatory window but no one was hit.

It came six years after Kelbie, 33, was shot in the back outside Bannatyne’s Health Club at Newcraighall.

Detectives believed he was deliberately targeted by a hitman in that attack. He managed to drive himself to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and discharged himself hours later.

In 2012, property developer Kelbie admitted a £145,000 mortgage fraud to buy flats in the Capital.

Kelbie’s brother Mark was killed earlier last year when he lost control of his BMW and crashed into a wall on the A915 between Upper Largo and Largoward in Fife.

The 35-year-old was jailed for 13 years in 2005 after assaulting a respected community worker.