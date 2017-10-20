Take a look at the new state-of-the-art Odeon cinema reopening in Wester Hailes

A cinema which closed its doors in August is set to reopen as a state of the art facility.

Odeon shut its Wester Hailes cinema during the summer in order for refurbishment works to take place. The cinema is set to reopen next month boasting 800 handmade reclining seats across eight screens.

The new Wester Hailes Odeon will have reclining seats

Film fans will also be able to experience a new state-of-the-art iSense screen with 4K projection and Dolby ATMOs sound.

The newly renamed Odeon Luxe Edinburgh West will offer customers triple the original legroom and increased personal space - as well as retractable tray tables and a range of new food and drink options.

General manager of the Odeon Lux Edinburgh West, Isla Stilley, said: “We’re extremely proud that Scotland will be home to three of the four first Odeon Luxe cinemas in Europe and we’re thrilled to be able to offer film fans in Edinburgh the ultimate, luxury cinema experience.

“Since our doors closed earlier this year in August, our team has been working hard to create the ultimate venue for film fans.

“With recliner seating throughout, the highest quality sound and screens and an all new retial offering, we can’t wait to welcome back film fans to enjoy the biggest and best film releases in fantastic luxury and comfort.”

The refurbishment to the cinema has taken place ahead of an exciting release schedule of new films including the remake of Murder on The Orient Express and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The new cinema will reopen on Friday, November 3.