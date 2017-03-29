Take That sing Proclaimers hit to promote Kiltwalk

Take That have performed their own version of a Proclaimers hit as they urged people to sign up for a charity walk.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen feature alongside ITV Breakfast’s LA correspondent Ross King in a video encouraging people to take part in the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk.

In the clip, posted on YouTube, the group urge people to help raise money for charities across Scotland before bursting into I’m Gonna Be (500 miles).

Funds raised at the 2016 Kiltwalk went to 282 Scottish children’s charities, and this year the event is open to every charity north of the border.

For every pound raised by walkers, £1.10 will go to charity after Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation pledged 110% of all fundraising at each of the four 2017 Kiltwalk events will go to charity.

Whether a walker raises £10 or £100-plus, The Hunter Foundation will add 10% to their fundraising total - with no limit.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Kiltwalk, said: “It’s brilliant that the Take That lads are encouraging fans to walk. Our ambition is to turn the Kiltwalk into Scotland’s largest mass participation event, so this kind of support is invaluable.

“With the Glasgow Kiltwalk just a month away, we’re asking Scots to choose a charity close to their hearts and sign-up for the Kiltwalk to help raise vital funds.

“The efforts from walkers will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of so many. And with the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk open to all charities, there has never been a better time to get your kilt on.”

Kiltwalk has raised more than £3.5 million for Scottish charitable causes since 2011.

The Kiltwalk will this year take pace in Glasgow on April 30, Aberdeen on June 4, Dundee on August 20, and Edinburgh on September 17.

Walkers can take part in the 23-mile Mighty Stride, the 15-mile Big Stroll, or the Wee Wander of six miles.

