Takeaway driver assaulted by youths in attempted robbery

A FEMALE takeaway driver was assaulted by two youths who attempted to rob her as she delivered pizzas in the west of Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 4pm on Sunday in Saughton Mains Terrace.

A 38-year-old woman was delivering pizzas to an address when two boys approached and tried to grab the food from her.

The victim resisted and was kicked several times before the youths made off as part of a bigger group.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, around 13-years-old with a slim build, mid-length wavy brown hair and wearing a blue hooded top.

The second suspect is described as white, around 10-years-old and wearing a grey hooded top and grey bottoms.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “The woman refused to be robbed of the pizzas she was delivering and was attacked as a result. Though, thankfully, she didn’t sustain any injuries.

“We believe these youths were part of a group of around eight youths and anyone who can help us identify them should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this incident then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident 3043 of the 15th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.