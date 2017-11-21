Tallia Storm named in Celebs go Dating line-up

Scottish singer Tallia Storm is amongst the new cast of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

After singing on stage with Elton John, the model and writer is to feature of the show.

Other ‘celebs’ in the show include Mike Thalassatis (aka Muggy Mike) Made In Chelsea duo Sam Thompson and Ollie Locke, Gemma Collins and child star Jonathan Lipnicki.

Earlier this year, the show had been appealing for Edinburgh singletons to appear on the show.

Taekwondo athlete Jade Jones and comedian London Davies complete the line up for the next series of the show.

Will you be tuning in?