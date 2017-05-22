Teen assaulted and robbed in bus stop gang attack in Roseburn

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted and robbed in the west of the city.

The incident happened about 11.25pm yesterday at a bus stop on Roseburn Terrace.

A 16-year-old male was with friends when they were approached by around 15 male youths and an altercation ensued.

The victim was then pushed to the ground by three of them, assaulted and money was taken from his wallet.

He sustained minor injuries but didn’t require medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as white, aged 16 to 17 years, 5ft 5ins tall, of skinny build, with short blonde hair.

He was wearing a white Nike hooded tracksuit top with a Nike tick on the right shoulder, black cotton tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

The second is white, aged 16 to 17 years, 5ft 10ins tall, of lanky build with light brown hair which was longer on top and shaved at the sides. He was believed to be wearing a baggy navy cotton tracksuit.

The third is white, aged 16 to 17 years, of average build and 5ft 9ins tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and tight grey tracksuit bottoms.

The suspects were last seen walking along Roseburn Terrace.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Wallace from Corstorphine CID said: “This was a cowardly attack by a group of youths which resulted in a 16-year-old being assaulted and his money taken.

“Although no serious injuries were sustained, this ordeal was distressing and we’re pursuing various lines of enquiry to trace the suspects.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, or who recognises the descriptions of the suspects, is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0121 of 21 May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.