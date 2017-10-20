Teen suffers facial injuries in serious assault in Morningside

A teenager suffered facial injuries in a serious assault in south Edinburgh.

The assault took place at around 6:05 this morning on Morningside Road close to Holy Corner.

The incident took place this morning at Bruntsfield Place. Picture: TSPL

It is understood a weapon may have been brandished or used in the assault, which left a 19-year-old man with wounds to his face.

Emergency services were called following the attack and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of serious assault in the Morningside area.

“A 19-year-old man was found to have sustained injuries to his face and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.”