Teen suffers ‘painful’ injury in Corstorphine hit and run

A teenager was injured in a hit and run incident early this morning in the west of Edinburgh.

The incident happened around ten past eight this morning on Craigs Road, at the junction with Craigmount Grove, Corstorphine.

A 15-year-old female pedestrian sustained an ankle injury after she was involved in a collision with a black coloured hatchback car, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, for treatment before being later released.

The vehicle failed to stop following the collision and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The driver is described as being male, white, late thirties to mid-forties with a large build, bald on top of their head with greying hair at the sides and facial hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Constable Ryan Murphy from Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “The young woman has sutained a very painful injury to her ankle as a result of this collision, yet the driver involved has failed to stop.

“We are therefore keen to trace him and the car he was driving and anyone who was on Craigs Road at the time of the collision and saw what happened is urged to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information that can help us with this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 641 of the 30th October. Alternatively, an anonymos report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.