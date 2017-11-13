Teen trio charged in connection with pizza delivery ambushes

Police in Edinburgh have charged three teenagers in connection with the robbery of two delivery drivers in the Gorgie area.

The first incident took place around 8:20pm on Tuesday 7 November when a 50-year-old Domino’s driver was robbed of his delivery in Westfield Avenue.

This preceded a second incident that occurred around 7:45 the following evening when a 40-year-old man was robbed of his delivery in Westfield Road.

The gang covered their faces with balaclavas or ski masks and threatened the driver with a knife before running off with the pizzas towards Alexander Drive.

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today and two boys, both aged 15, will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.