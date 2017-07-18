Teenage boy assaulted by two adults in north Edinburgh

A TEENAGE boy was assaulted by two adults in the north of Edinburgh yesterday evening.

Police say the incident took place around 8:40 at Granton Mill March just off the foot of Pennywell Road.

The victim of the assault is understood to be just 13 years of age.

It is reported that the boy was left with minor injuries following the assault but was not taken to hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information on 101, quoting incident number 4170 of July 17, 2017.