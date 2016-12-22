Teenage girl sexually assaulted aboard Waverley-bound train

POLICE are appealing for information after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on board a Dunblane to Edinburgh train.

The incident happened on the 11.09pm service from Dunblane on Friday 16 December.

Domestic abuse cases are reaching courts faster. Picture: Submitted

The victim was sitting in the middle carriage of the train and shortly after it departed Larbert railway station, a man who was sitting in the seat next to her placed his hand on her legs twice.

The victim was able to alert the train conductor who helped her to move seats away from the offender.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation.

The offender is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, aged in his late twenties, with strawberry blond hair. He was wearing a Christmas jumper and jeans at the time of the offence.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew McAinsh, said: “Everyone should be able to travel on the railway network without experiencing unwanted sexual behaviour. I would like to commend the victim for reporting what happened to her. She was very shaken by the incident and an investigation is underway to identify the offender.

“Any behaviour that makes you feel uncomfortable on the railway will be taken seriously by us and we encourage everyone to report incidents like this so that we can take action.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 353 of 21/12.

