Teenage girl sexually assaulted by man in Midlothian

POLICE in Midlothian are investigating after a teenage girl was groped by a man as she walked in a woooded area in Midlothian.

The incident happened around 3.15pm on Thursday 20 July in a wooded area near to Rullion Road and Deanburn.

Two girls, both aged 14, were walking when a man walked past them and touched one of the girls inappropriately.

The man is described as having a tanned complexion, in his late thirties or early forties, with a heavy build, dark messy hair and a beard.

He was wearing a green and brown striped jumper, bootcut jeans and dark footwear. His hair and clothing were covered in dust and dried mud.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who recognises his description, to come forward. Likewise, I would urge anyone who may have information about this incident to contact us.”

Those with any information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2434 of 20 July, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.