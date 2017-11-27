Teenage student dies at Edinburgh College

Police are investigating after the body of an 18-year-old student was discovered at Edinburgh College yesterday.

The man, whose body was discovered at 1.40am on Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A College spokesperson said: “This is incredibly sad news and all our thoughts are with our student’s family and friends. We’re making sure students on campus have as much support as possible and we’re working closely with Police Scotland to assist their enquiries.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of an 18-year-old ‎man at Edinburgh College’s Milton Road campus.

“The man’s body was discovered around 1.40am on Sunday.‎ Emergency services attended, however the 18-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”