Teenager accused of attack on girlfriend

A TEENAGER is to face trial accused of an attack on his girlfriend.

Alistair Stevenson, 19, is alleged to have dragged Nicole Muir off a bed after seizing her by the arm, dragged her off a couch after seizing her by the foot, seized her by the hair and repeatedly punched her on the body, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her on the body, and, on a later occasion, kicked her on the leg - all to her injury.

Stevenson was also said to have thrown an Easter egg at, striking Miss Muir, striking her on the head, and also thrown a milkshake in her hair, in an alleged incident a week before Easter this year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court Stevenson pleaded not guilty to attacking her with the items at their address in Bo’ness, West Lothian, on March 20.

A single charge alleges that Stevenson, now of Langlees, Falkirk, also repeatedly struck Miss Muir, described as his partner, with a candle, and a boot.

His solicitor, Dick Sandeman, said the defence had been trying for some time to get disclosure from the prosecution of a recording of 999 calls made at the time of the alleged incidents, which he said were thought to be “helpful” to Stevenson’s case.

Summary Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case for trial next month.

He also ordered a further preliminary hearing in seven days to allow for the disclosure of the 999 tapes, and said that if they were not forthcoming he would consider ordering the reporting police officer to appear before him and explain why.

Stevenson is alleged to have been on two bail orders at the time of the incident, having been granted bail on December 17, 2015 at Falkirk Sheriff Court and February 10 this year at Livingston Sheriff Court.