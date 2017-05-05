Teenager charged after attempted robbery in Bathgate

Police in West Lothian have charged a teenage boy following an attempted robbery in Bathgate.

The incident took place around 2.25pm on 26 April between Beech Road and Marina Road.

A 26-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and an attempt was made to steal her handbag.

Officers would like to thank the local community for their support during the investigation.

The 14-year-old will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.