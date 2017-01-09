Teenager in court over 50 acts of vandalism

A teenager has appeared in court charged with 50 separate offences in the north of the city.

The 18-year-old is accused of damaging several cars in an overnight vandalism spree late last year. He has also been charged with three vehicle thefts, three break-ins and one attempted break-in.

In total, he faced 43 vandalism charges – connected to incidents over the past few months – when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

Chief Inspector Jimmy Jones, area commander of north-west Edinburgh, said: “This arrest demonstrates our continuing commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour in the north Edinburgh area.

“We are actively targeting those who undertake this type of criminality and we will continue to work with our partners in the local government and justice sectors to eliminate this behaviour.”

The News revealed in November how thousands of pounds’ worth of damage had been caused to parked cars on nine different streets in the north of the Capital. Around 25 car windows were smashed in the attack.

Chief Insp Jones added: “We cannot tackle these incidents without the support of the local community.

“I would ask anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in their area to get in touch with us.

“Information can be shared anonymously and will be handled in the strictest confidence.”

Those wishing to report antisocial behaviour or motorbike-related crime can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

