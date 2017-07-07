Teenager named locally as Amy Boyd following tragic death

A teenager who died after being found unconscious at a property in Meadowbank has been named locally as 18-year-old Amy Boyd.

It comes after a bomb disposal team was called to a flat in Taylor Place at around midday on Wednesday three days after Amy passed away.

Police said a number of items had been discovered in the same flat in which Amy was found unconscious which required further examination.

However it is understood the items are not linked to Amy’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Residents said they were shocked at the tragic incident, which they said was very unexpected in their quiet cul-de-sac. The door of the flat in which Amy was found has been boarded up.

A 34-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) after being arrested and charged under the Explosives Act.