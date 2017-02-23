Teenager reported missing in Livingston

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 15 year old from Livingston.

Lorna Ure was last seen at around 7.40pm last night in Morrison Way. She’s often in the Deans and Carmondean areas of the town and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is.

A police description read: “Lorna is white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, of medium build with green eyes and wears her long brown hair tied up.

She was wearing a black and grey running top, a navy blue Hollister puffa jacket with fur around the hood, cropped leggings and green trainers.”

Police are keen to trace Lorna and anyone with information should call police on 101.