Teenager seriously assaulted in Oxgangs

A CCTV image has been released of an unknown male who is believed to have committed a serious assault on a teenager in Oxgangs.

The incident happened on Oxgangs Road North around 9:30pm on Monday 9 October.

A 15-year-old boy was with friends when he was seriously assaulted by an unknown male.

It is believed the male pictured will be able to assist the investigation and they or anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Emma Wilkinson from Corstorphine CID said: “The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of this attack and was understandably shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate this male to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.