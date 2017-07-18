Teenager who escaped custody arrested and charged

A TEENAGER accused of escaping from Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Monday has been arrested and charged.

Steven McGovern, 18, was detained at about 2pm this afternoon in Granton.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Chief Inspector James Jones, Area Commander for North West Edinburgh, said: “I would like to thank the local community of North Edinburgh, as it is due to their intelligence and their ongoing support for Stronger North that we have been able to apprehend this man.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of submitting information to police. It allow us to trace those undertaking criminality and bring them to account.

“I would ask those living in the North Edinburgh area who are aware of any criminality in their area to not tolerate it, and report this behaviour to police. This can be done confidentially with officers or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”