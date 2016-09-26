Teenager who killed Edinburgh nurse has prison term extended for fighting

A teenager who knocked down and killed a nurse on her way home from the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary has had his prison term extended for fighting in jail.

Dylan Jenkin, 18, has had an extra three weeks added to his six-year sentence after taking part in a brawl in the visitors room, according to reports in the Scottish Sun newspaper.

Jill Pirrie Picture: contributed

Learner driver Jenkin, had no insurance and was driving a £40 Ford Ka he bought on Gumtree when he ploughed into mother-of-one Jill Pirrie, 33, as she walked home from work.

The horror crash took place at Old Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, on May 12 2016 after Jenkin lost control of his car on a bend.

Jenkin admitted breaching the peace in the prison fight when he appeared before Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Judge Derek Livingstone ordered he spend another 20 days behind bars, according to newspaper reports.