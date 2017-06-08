Teens arrested following Midlothian car thefts

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a number of vehicle thefts and road traffic offences.

The incidents took place overnight between Sunday 4 and Monday 5 June in Fala and Innerleithen, as well as other locations in Midlothian and the Scottish Borders.

Two males, aged 16 and 19, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 7 June in connection with nine offences.

A 15-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with 14 offences.

A substantial amount of stolen property, including four vehicles, has since been recovered through further enquiries.

Local Area Commander Kenny Simpson from Dalkeith Police Station said: “Tackling vehicle theft and other associated offences remains a high priority for officers in Midlothian. I would like to reassure the local community that we will use every resource at our disposal to investigate such criminality.

“I’m also grateful to the members of the public who contacted police and provided valuable information and support which enabled us to pursue a positive line of enquiry.

“Thieves are opportunistic by nature and I would urge residents to ensure that windows and doors are properly secured at all times to help safeguard your home, outbuildings and business premises.

“Our local community policing teams are happy to provide a range of crime prevention advice so please ask us about this when you see us, contact 101 or, alternatively, vist our website at www.scotland.police.uk”