Teens charged over in connection with Paradykes Primary fire

Police have confirmed that two males, aged 15 and 16, have been charged in connection with a willful fire-raising in Loanhead.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday 4th November at Paradykes Primary School.

The 15-year-old will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 8.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Local Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “It is extremely disappointing that so much damage has been caused to this building.

“I want to thank the public for their support during our enquiries and reassure the local community that behaviour such as this will not be tolerated.