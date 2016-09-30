Teens in line for award – after turning £10 into profit

NINE Edinburgh teenagers have been shortlisted for a top award celebrating innovation and initiative.

The prestigious gong, handed out by The Merchant Company of Edinburgh, challenges enterprising youngsters aged between 13 and 18 to make their ideas a reality.

It asks them to “turn a tenner” – by using an initial investment of £10 to develop a project and make money for charity.

Among those shortlisted are Castlebrae Community High pupils Robert Souter, Paul Morris, Peter Wood, Kevin Chalmers and Ryan Johnstone, who designed and built a wood-fired pizza oven from recycled materials.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Jacques Dhalenne Hanger raised £1600 for charities through a variety of fundraising activities – including an 8km run.

Jade Knowles, 14, created a multi-media presentation to win sponsorship for the Physical Handicapped and Able Bodied Club, and Aya Riad, 15, organised a cake sale and raffle prize to raise money for Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Finally, Jenna Langdon, 13, organised a variety of different events – including a jumble sale and nail bar.

Last year’s prize was won by a team of S2 pupils who raised £2534 through various schemes – before donating it to the Salvation Army.

This year’s winner will scoop £500, with two runners-up taking away £250 each.

As well as profit, judges look for originality, enterprise and charity involvement.

Richard Barron, chair of The Merchant Company Initiative Prize Committee, said a winner would be chosen on October 5.

He added: “We have had an excellent standard of entries for this year’s Initiative Prize where we seek to encourage a new generation of entrepreneurs and congratulate the five short-listed entries.”