Teens who ‘brutally executed’ mother and daughter named

A 15-year-old girl believed to be one of Britain’s youngest double murderers concocted a plan to brutally kill her own mother and sister, it can now be reported.

Kim Edwards roped in her boyfriend, Lucas Markham, to carry out the “brutal executions” of 49-year-old dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards, from Edinburgh, and her daughter Katie as they slept at their home in Spalding, Lincolnshire last April.

The couple, likened to Bonnie and Clyde during their trial, had sex, shared a bath and watched four Twilight vampire films as they “revelled” after the killings.

The identities of the couple could not be reported throughout a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in 2016 because of their age, but restrictions on naming the pair were lifted by three judges at London’s Court of Appeal.

The pair, who were both originally given 20-year minimum custodial terms, had them reduced by the judges to 17 and a half years each.