Ten places to celebrate Bonfire Night fireworks in Edinburgh

With Guy Fawkes night fast approaching, we take a look at ten events being held in the Capital and the Lothians to help you enjoy the explosive festival.

Meadowbank Stadium

Fireworks displays will take place across Edinburgh and the Lothians

Weather permitting, Sunday’s fireworks display at Meadowbank Stadium will be an explosive swan song for the venue that has not only hosted two Commonwealth Games but introduced generations of local school kids to sports as diverse as basketball, archery, track, judo and many, many more.

So in many ways it will be a bittersweet occasion when the Capital’s biggest fireworks display launches skywards from the stadium on Sunday evening.

With Meadowbank as we know it set to close its doors for the very last time on 3 December, ahead of redevelopment, it will fall to five-year-old Rhys Freeman, from Craigentinny, to set off the last annual fireworks at the stadium.

Rhys recently helped launch stadium operators Edinburgh Leisure’s Jump-In Swim Challenge, to help raise money to give every child the chance to swim.

The Jump-In Swim Challenge, took place in September and saw hundreds take part in a variety of swim challenges.

The final fundraising total will be announced at the fireworks display.

As this year’s event has a sci-fi theme attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters. And it is not just the fireworks you have to look forward too.

Entertainment throughout the evening will include a tug of war between Edinburgh’s Young Ambassadors and a team of mystery guests. Young Ambassadors help develop young people as leaders in sport.

These young people are chosen to inspire other children to get involved in their schools, clubs and local communities.

Fierce Dance Troupe will also be on hand to keep the evening flowing as will members of the Meadowbank Athletics Group who, in keeping with the theme of the evening, will take part in a ‘Run Back to the Future’.

Pre-display entertainment starts 6.30pm, fireworks are from 7.30pm to 8pm.

And don’t forget to wrap up well for the weather.

Hopetoun House Fireworks

Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire Night on Saturday starts at 4pm.

The West Lothian estate hosts its spectacular annual Bonfire Night fireworks displays snd the added bonus of a wizardry theme.

Gates open 4pm until 6pm, firework display takes place at 6.30pm, ends 8pm.

£15/£7

Haddington Torchligh Procession

Haddington’s annual torchlight procession, bonfire and fireworks display this Saturday starts whenthe torchlight procession leaves the Corn Exchange at 6.30pm, lead by Haddington Pipe Band.

Tickets from Betty’s on the High Street, £5 for torch tickets and £2 entry only.

Musselburgh Fireworks

Head down to the Honest Toun on Thursday for a free fireworks display on Fisherrow Links.

Fireworks start at 7pm.

Please note public parking will be restricted during this event and public are advised to walk or use public transport to the event.

SLA Fireworks Displays

Scottish Love in Action, the charity helping destitute children in India, hosts three firework displays this year.

Tomorrow, at Goldenacre Playing Fields, Inverleith Row, show time 7pm-7.30pm and Sunday, at George Watsons Rugby Stadium, Myreside Road, show time 4.30pm-5.15pm & again 7pm-7.45pm. £7.50

Dobbies Guy Fawkes Night

On Friday evening, enjoy a Guy Fawkes Evening atDobbies with food followed by fireworks.

Choose from the street food menu (£6) or supper menu (£12) - a sit down meal in the restaurant which includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink. Both options include the fireworks display (7.30pm). www.dobbies.com

Linlithgow Fireworks

Linlithgow Rugby Club will host a fireworks display on Saturday night.

The event will take place at Mains Park from 6pm until 9pm.

Tickets cost £4 per person in advance or £5 on the door. Advance family tickets (two adults, three children) cost £10 in advance or £15 on the night.

Mayfield Fireworks

The annual fireworks display at Mayfield Park will be held on Sunday, November 5.

The event wuill take place at 6.30pm. It will cost adults £2.50, £1.50 for under 16s and £1 for under 5s.

Currie, Balerno and District Fireworks

The midlothian round table fireworks will be held on Sunday, November 5.

The display will take place at George V Park at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults on the door, £4 in advance and children will be admitted free of charge.

Aberlady Fireworks and Bonfire

Celebrate Guy Fawkes night in East Lothian on Sunday evening.

The event will take place at Foxhills Field, Aberlady. The doors will open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6pm and the fireworks at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £3 in advance, £12 for a family and £4 for a car park ticket. On the door it will cost £4 per person, £15 for a family and £5 for a car park.