Tennent’s take over Edinburgh ahead of Barack Obama visit

Scottish brewing giant Tennent’s are taking over the capital ahead of former US president Obama’s visit this weekend, with their ‘Yes T Can’ campaign.

The brand are running the ‘Yes T Can’ campaign in reference to Obama’s iconic ‘Yes We Can’ presidential election campaign.

Picture: Tennent's

They’ve enlisted the help of one of the UK’s top Obama look-a-likes, Barack No-Bama, to help them launch the campaign in the capital.

No-Bama was out and about in the city yesterday encouraging fans of the brand to turn out and celebrate former POTUS Obama’s arrival on Friday.

They say their street teams will be on hand to help the people of Edinburgh celebrate with a campaign screen touring the capital all day Friday with samples of their popular lager.

Obama has long been popular amongst Scots, and will enjoy entertainment from the likes of Kevin Bridges and Annie Lennox when he speaks at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The Street teams will tour key locations in Edinburgh before arriving at the EICC to welcome the former President.

Alan McGarrie, head of UK brand marketing at Tennent’s said: “When we heard Barack Obama was coming to town, we wanted to pull out all the stops and welcome him to Scotland. Obama is famous for his ‘Yes We Can’ campaign line, and ‘Yes T Can’ is a celebration of that.”