Terrifying virtual reality zombie experience coming to Edinburgh

Halloween is just around the corner and so it is the Edinburgh Horror Festival which starts on October 27.

And for the occasion a new virtual reality experience at Ocean Terminal allows players a new take on a game of zombies.

Horde Z is one of E-VR’s virtual reality games in which you are in the middle of the action killing your zombie unfriendly neighbours.

Games like Escape Bloody Mary, Séance the Unquiet and Dreadhalls will keep you awake at night after you had the virtual experience at E-VR.

You will be the hero in your own “Walking Dead” saga.

Edinburgh’s Horror Festival has many events between the October 27 and 31 but E-VR the only one using Horror Virtual games.

E-VR uses the HTC Vive which allow you to move around in and interact with the virtual environment, transporting you into the game.

While alone inside a VR headset, things can get scarier than you have ever experienced. Everything seems real because it’s happening from a first-person perspective, and there’s no escape until the headset is taken off.

“It was one of the best gaming experiences of my entire life,” Ash Pryce from the Edinburgh Horror Festival said.

“I played Horde Z in E-VR and it was as amazing as scary! You see all the zombies coming at you and it feels as real as possible. It was an adrenaline rush,” said gamer Paulo da Costa

You can book an hour slot for up to three people and put yourself in the centre of the action.

Slots are available to book at E-VR Virtual Reality Arcade in Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh, for the duration of Edinburgh Horror Festival.

Slots will be available for horror fans and festival-goers on the evenings of 27th - 31st October, from 4-5 pm, 5-6 pm and 6-7 pm for the duration of the festival.

E-VR technicians will be on hand to set you up in the game of your choice, make recommendations and give you gameplay tips.