The £7 Primark bag that’s got shoppers in a frenzy

Primark shoppers have been sent into a frenzy over a £7 clutch-bag that is similar to a costly designer option.

The budget-bag from the high street store is similar to a £1,7000 YSL bag, leading to a steady stream of purchases both in store and online.

The Primark bag that is sending shoppers into a frenzy. Picture; Official Primark site.

The floral design bag has been a hot topic on social media with many quick to state that the bag is similar to a YSL Monogram Sequin Flower Rock Flap Wallet-on-a-Chain Bag.

The designer bag has sold out from the botique but many are latching on to the Primark alternative.

Fashion bloggers on Instagram were quick to point out the similarities, and, it is not the first time that Primark and other High Street sellers have had similar items to designers.

Recently, a designer pair of shoes was deemed to be similar to a pair on sale for £8 in Primark.