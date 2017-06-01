The Ivy to open first Scottish restaurant in Edinburgh

The Ivy Collection will open its first restaurant in Scotland this autumn at St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.

The Ivy Collection, the group behind the world-famous The Ivy, West Street in London’s Covent Garden, will launch ‘The Ivy on The Square’ in Edinburgh city centre.

The group has signed a 25-year lease with the Standard Life Investments Pooled Property Pension Fund, which owns the building.

The brasserie/restaurant will take a 5,500 sq ft (511 sq m) corner unit on the south side of the square.

David Stewart, Fund Manager of the Standard Life Investments Pooled Property Pension Fund, said: “We knew the development would have appeal and carefully targeted a number of top class names in order to create a new leisure hub in the heart of the city.

“It’s a great boost to Edinburgh that The Ivy Collection has committed to St Andrew Square for its first launch in Scotland.

“The diverse line up is almost complete, with just one property available.”

The 165,000 sq ft mixed-use development by Standard Life Investments and joint venture partner, Peveril Securities, is made up of 100,000 sq ft of office space, plus 65,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and apartments.