The Killers announce Scottish gigs

The Killers have announced two Scottish gigs as part of their UK and Ireland tour later this year.

The Las Vegas band will hit the road for 12 shows in November following the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

The Killers will play the Hydro in Glasgow on Monday November 20 and the AECC in Aberdeen on Tuesday November 21.

Wonderful World is which is their first album since 2012’s chart-topping ‘Battle Born’.

The band recently played Glastonbury as a surprise secret act

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday on July 14, with pre-sale for the Glasgow show beginning on July 11.

Tickets are priced at £55.00 plus booking fee, from Ticketmaster on 08444 77 9000 or online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.