The most popular pubs in Edinburgh according to Instagram

New figures have revealed the most popular pubs in Edinburgh according to images shared on Instagram.

Brewdog Public House, Cowgate, Edinburgh.Pic Neil Hanna

Instagram can be used for a number of reasons, whether it is sharing unique decor or a memorable experience, however, data from Reckless has revealed what pubs make the biggest impression in Edinburgh and are the most popular with Instagram users.

Data shows the number of posts about each pub in the Capital to guage which bar is the most popular for people to capture on their Instagram profiles.

The Devil’s Advocate was the most popular by a considerable distance with 3,141 images shared of the pub on the popular social media platform.

The Last Drop pub in the Grassmarket.

Cask and Barrel was second with 860 posts while The Last Drop made up the top 3 most popular bars in the Capital.

Brewdog, Bramble Bar and Ox 184 made also featured in the top ten with Joseph Pearce, Sandy Bells, The Bow Bar and Peartree also rounding off the most popular candidates.

The other bars listed were: Lucky Liquor Co, The Cafe Royal, Bennets, Port O’Leith, The Sheepheid Inn, The Safari Lounge, Cloisters, Cask & Still and The Caley Sample Room.