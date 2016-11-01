The perfect seasonal food to keep you warm this winter

Winter evenings are made for warming, hearty ingredients and satisfying dishes that are bursting with seasonal flavours. Here’s how to bring your kitchen alive.

Award-winning chef Stuart Muir of Edinburgh brasserie, champagne lounge and cocktail bar, Dine. discusses the best food to get the most from winter nights.

Duck served with parsnip puree

Ingredients:

1 Duck Breast

100g butter

(For parsnip puree)

4 Parsnips

100g butter

200ml cream

2 Apples (peeled and diced)

70g Organic Feta Cheese

4 mint leaves (roughly teared)

(For Beurre Noisette)

200g Butter

25ml Blackberry Vinegar

Method:

Trim extra fat and sinew off duck breast. Set aside to come to room temperature.

Peel the Parsnips, leaving one aside to shave raw to garnish the dish. Slice as thinly as you can, sweat in butter and a pinch of salt. Once soft but with no colour add the cream, simmer until very soft then blitz.

Peel and dice the apple, sprinkle a pinch of sugar, salt and add a squeeze of lemon juice to stop them from turning brown.

For the Beurre Noisette, melt the butter in a pot until you start to see it going brown, it’ll smell very nutty. Take off the heat and add the vinegar. Set aside.

Start the duck breast in a cold pan to render the fat out of the skin, if you don’t so this you’ll have raw fat and chewy skin. Press a weight on top to stop it from curling up, once golden flip over and cook for 2 minutes. Add the butter, let it start to foam and baste the meat for one more minute.

Take out of the pan and let it rest in a warm place for 5 minutes.

To serve, heat puree up and swipe on the plate. Crumble feta cheese in the centre of the plate, place 5 pieces of apple all round. Carve duck in half lengthways then into 6 pieces, scatter around plate. Finish with the beurre noisette, raw shaved parsnip and mint leaves.

Little Rummer Boy cocktail

Ingredients:

37.5ml Mount Gay Black Barrel

12.5ml Apple Manzana

Pinch Cinnamon

50ml Apple Juice

10ml Vanilla Sugar Syrup

