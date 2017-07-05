The Range store to open in Livingston

The Range is to open its tenth store in Scotland with a new outlet to open in Livingston next month.

Around 80 full and part-time local jobs will be created in The Range, opens a new superstore in the town.

The new store will replace the old B&Q at Dedridge North Road and plans to open on Friday August 18.

The Livingston store will be the tenth branch of The Range to open in Scotland.

The new store will have a large outdoor garden centre as well as a a family cafe.

Chris Dawson, owner of The Range said; “The new Livingston store comes at a time of massive expansion for the company.

“The job generation that will come with this new store is sure to be a tremendous boost for the local economy.

“We look forward to welcoming the community of Livingston and surrounding areas to their new store to explore the fantastic selection of quality products at low prices that we have available.”

The new store will be located at

Dedridge North Road, Livingston, EH54 6GH