‘The Walking Dead’ inspires new Edinburgh bar

IT’S a hit television drama which has long held viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch zombies wreak havoc in a post-apocalyptic world.

But now fans of The Walking Dead will be able to dive headfirst into the action as the horror show prepares to be brought to life in the very heart of the Capital.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes�- The Walking Dead. Picture; Gene Page/AMC

Opening its doors next month, new pop-up bar “Survive” marks the latest venture from self-confessed film and television fans The Pop-Up Geeks.

Its arrival comes fresh off the back of the hugely successful “Blood and Wine”, a Game of Thrones-themed bar which delighted fans at Dublin Street venue Daylight Robbery.

Unveiling their plans, the Pop-Up Geeks team said: “The world as we know it is gone. Nowadays, every time you step outside you risk your life.

“After weeks of scavenging we’ve stockpiled a variety of beers, spirits, cocktails and rations for survivors to enjoy.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones�- The Walking Dead. Picture; Gene Page/AMC

“We’ve also put together a selection of boilermakers inspired by major moments from The Walking Dead comic book series and TV show, so that we can prepare you for what’s out there. This is how we survive.”

From May 3 the new pop-up will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until the end of June at One Below, a venue beneath Howe Street bar Six Degrees North.

And the Pop-Up Geeks have big plans for the future, saying Survive was “just one” of their exciting pop-ups for 2017 – hinting a return to Westeros could even be on the cards.

They added: “Our aim is to bring together drinks and entertainment to create unique and exciting experiences.

Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes�- The Walking Dead _ Season 7, Episode 5. Picture; Gene Page/AMC

“Following Survive we plan to return to Game of Thrones and have plans and ideas for the future inspired by properties such as Harry Potter and Stranger Things.”

Organisers will be hoping Survive enjoys a similar level of success as Blood and Wine, whose run ended up being extended due to popular demand.

Based on the bestselling novels by George RR Martin, fans were able to enjoy a variety of Westeros-themed drinks, such as the Myrish fire wine and the Black Tar rum cocktail.

Event manager Linden Wilkinson explained Edinburgh’s rich history made it a perfect city for the pop-up, saying at the time: “We think a city as beautiful and atmospheric as Edinburgh is the perfect place to host Blood & Wine, it’s absolutely on a par with Kings Landing.”

Their next subject, The Walking Dead, is a drama based on a comic strip portraying life in the wake of a zombie apocalypse.

In the show, lead character and sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma to discover a world overrun by zombies – commonly referred to in the programme as “walkers”.

Grimes reunites with his family and goes on to become the leader of a group of survivors, with the show tracking their battle to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world.

The show’s eighth season is set to get under way later this year.