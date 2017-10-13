Theresa May prankster to bring his stand-up show to Edinburgh

Have your say

THE prankster who handed Theresa May a P45 is bringing his stand-up show to Edinburgh.

Simon Brodkin made global headlines when he upstaged the Prime Minister in the middle of her Conservative party conference speech in Manchester earlier this month.

The comedian, under the guise of Lee Nelson, has added 40 dates to his UK tour, including two performances in the Capital.

The ‘Serious Joker’ stand-up performances will take place at The Stand on Wednesday, October 25 at 7pm and then at 9.30pm.

As well as his latest prank on Theresa May, Brodkin has also targeted Donald Trump, Kanye West and Sepp Blatter.