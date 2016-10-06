Thieves snatch five figure sum from West Calder property

Police are appealing for witnesses following a high-value housebreaking and theft in West Calder

Thieves forced entry to the property in Harburn Drive and snatched a large quantity of designer clothing by brands such as Gucci, Moschino and Y3, along with a Tag Heuer watch.

They also stole a five figure sum of cash.

The incident happened around midday.

Constable Craig Leckie from the Community Investigation Unit at Bathgate said: “The home occupier was left extremely upset at the theft of their money and belongings and we are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry to recover the stolen goods and identify the culprits.

“We believe those responsible may look to sell on the designer clothing and the watch and so if you are approached and offered any of these items to purchase please contact us immediately.

“Members of the public who remember seeing any suspicious activity around Harburn Drive on Wednesday afternoon, or who have information that can assist with our ongoing inquiry is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

