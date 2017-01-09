Third man charged following death of Shaun Woodburn

A third man has been charged following the death of footballer Shaun Woodburn.

Shaun Woodburn. Picture; contributed

The 31-year-old is accused of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Woodburn, 30, who formerly played for Bonnyrigg Rose, died in an incident on Great Junction Street, Leith, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has already appeared in court charged with murder.

Another man, aged 18, has been charged with assault.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon following an incident on Great Junction Street in Edinburgh on January 1.

“The charge is connected to the incident following which 30-year-old Shaun Woodburn sadly lost his life, but is not believed to be connected to Shaun’s death.”