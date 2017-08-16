Third phase of 20mph scheme rolled out

DRIVERS have been urged to take heed of the Capital’s ongoing 20mph rollout as the lower limit comes into force on a number of new roads.

The initiative’s third phase gets under way today and will see a further 120 miles of road in the west of the city converted to the new limit.

Once fully rolled out, the £2.2 million scheme will cover approximately 80 per cent of the city’s roads.

The latest stage will see roads in Clermiston, Clovenstone, South Gyle and Silverknowes come under 20mph. However, a number of key roads will remain at 30mph and 40mph.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “The Capital is blazing a trail by becoming the first city in Scotland to introduce slower speeds in all residential and shopping streets, as well as our city centre.

“Calming traffic is better for everyone – first and foremost, it’s far safer. It’s quieter too and helps people feel more comfortable walking and cycling, creating more pleasant streets and neighbourhoods which boosts community cohesion and encourages support for local businesses as people choose to spend more time in an area.”