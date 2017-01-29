Thousands march against Donald Trump in Edinburgh

Families, students, residents and visitors to the Capital made up the crowd of thousands of people who poured into the square at the Foot of the Mound to demonstrate against President Trump’s order to halt the admission to the States from refugees and temporarily ban visitors from seven Muslim countries.

The crowd cheered a speech by Shuwanna Aaron, NUS Scotland black students’ officer who called for people to continue to gather in solidarity for marginalised communities during these “frightening times”.

The Scottish Green Party co-convener, Maggie Chapman joined the speakers on the stone plinth and faced the sea of supporters to announce the party’s “complete support”.

“We stand here showing solidarity with Muslims and so many others who are bearing the brunt of the xenophobia and fascism of Trump.”

The crowds, with hoisted placards reading simple messages of support to those affected, marched up Princes Street which was partially closed for the demonstration.

One sign held by youngster Rose read “Love Trump’s hate”. Her mum Maggie Anderson said: “I am scared. It’s about saying this isn’t OK. That’s why I am here, I worry about her future and I want to do something about it.”

The crowd in Edinburgh joined protests around the world.

The rally, controlled by Police Scotland officers, continued over North Bridge towards the Scottish Parliament.