Thousands set to take part in Kiltwalk in Edinburgh this weekend

Thousands of walkers will descend upon the Capital this Sunday for the final Kiltwalk of the year, with organisers putting out the word for more participants.

Almost 2000 people dressed in kilts are set to join the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Jackie Bird, Sean Batty and Peter and Roughie for a walking challenge across the city in an effort to raise money for children’s charities.

Similar events have already been held in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Moray Speyside this year, raising more than £750,000 for children’s charities across the country.

It’s expected that 150 charities will be represented in the walk, with philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, who founded the event, hoping it will be one of the biggest yet.

“It’s the last Kiltwalk of the year and it’s great we have over 2000 people signed up so far but I know we can get so many more,” he said.

“We don’t discourage anyone from coming along – it’s very accessible and you can walk with your kids, your pet, anyone or anything you want, all for a great cause.

“We truly believe that too many children in Scotland are growing up in poverty, and frankly if one child in Scotland grows up in poverty it’s one too many for us.

“Every single penny we raise this weekend will go directly to the registered children’s charities courtesy of The Hunter Foundation.

“We guarantee a great day out for a great cause – our ambition is to build the Kiltwalk into Scotland’s biggest mass participation charity event.”

Walkers will have the choice of three routes to follow from the start line at Murrayfield Stadium, ranging from the five-mile ‘wee wander’, starting at Gypsy Brae, to the epic, 26-mile ‘mighty stride’ taking walkers all around the city.

The mid-range, 12-mile big stroll, which, like the mighty stride, starts and finishes at Murrayfield, offers the best of both worlds.

The event will be led by six-year-old Rocco Wood from Tranent, who suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, meaning he has difficulty standing and walking.

Rocco underwent double hip reconstruction in May 2015 thanks to receiving £4000 worth of funding from Cash for Kids, a beneficiary of the Kiltwalk.

Part of the money raised also went towards the purchase of a specialised tricycle to aid his mobility.

All routes lead back to the stadium where the after party featuring live music by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the Bay City Rollers will entertain walkers.

Appearances have also been teased from a few surprise guests at Murrayfield, though organisers are remaining tight-lipped over names.

Prospective Kiltwalkers of all ages and abilities can register for their chosen walk online at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk, with individuals, groups and businesses encouraged to sign up and help raise money for some of the country’s worthiest causes.

