Thousands take part in Great Edinburgh Winter Run

THOUSANDS of runners flocked to Holyrood Park to take part in the Great Edinburgh Winter Run.

The 5km route around Arthur’s Seat attracted 3000 amateur runners – with Saturday’s events culminating in the Great Edinburgh International XCountry, featuring Mo Farah.

Farah was left to reflect on a “hard day at the office” after his first race as ‘Sir Mo’ ended in a disappointing seventh-placed finish.

Britain finished in third place in the overall team event, though, with the United States taking victory and Europe in second.