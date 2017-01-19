Three charged in West Lothian bogus workmen scam

Police in West Lothian have charged three men in connection with a bogus workmen incident.

The incident took place in the Murieston area of Livingston on Tuesday January 17.

Two men attended the home of a woman in her eighties offering to carry out cleaning and maintenance work on the exterior of the property.

They requested a four-figure sum in cash as payment from her and offered to drive her to the bank the following day to withdraw this.

The next morning, on Wednesday 18 January, she informed a neighbour who became suspicious and alerted police.

Detective Constable Craig O’Mara of Livingston CID said: “This has understandably been a distressing experience for the victim and we are committed to tackling all forms of doorstep crime.

“I’d urge anyone who may have been a victim of a bogus caller to get in touch, as we will do all we can to support you and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Always be wary when an unexpected caller attends your home offering to carry out some kind of maintenance work on the property.

“If you are unsure or are made to feel intimidated, call a trusted friend or neighbour or get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

The men, aged 31, 36 and 39, are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today