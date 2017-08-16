Three figure sum taken in Niddrie store robbery

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the Niddrie area of the city.

The incident happened around 12.45 p.m. on Tuesday August 15 at the Niddrie Mill Convenience Store in Niddrie Mill Drive.

A 19-year-old woman was working within the shop when a male entered and threatened her before demanding money.

He then made off from the premises with a three-figure sum of cash towards Niddrie Mill Avenue.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as white and wearing a dark hooded jacket, black scarf, sunglasses and light grey joggers. He spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Andy Cory from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “Fortunately the shop worker was not injured during this robbery, but she was left very shaken and upset by the incident.

“No weapon was presented but the suspect intimated he was in possession of one and we are eager to speak to anyone who can help us trace this individual.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the store or can help us identify the male responsible should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 1379 of the 15th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.