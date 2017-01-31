Three men charged following bogus workmen incident in Livingston

Three men, aged 27, 37 and 56 have been arrested and charged in connection with a bogus workmen in Torridon Walk, Livingston.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 27 and the men were arrested on Monday, January 30.

All three appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

There has been a further report of bogus workmen activity in the Craiglaw area of Broxburn and enquiries are still ongoing.

Detective Constable Krista Tench of Livingston CID said: Bogus workmen will always try and exploit someone’s trusting nature and in doing so can appear extremely convincing.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind people that you are under no obligation to hand over money or personal information to a stranger at your door.

“If you are in any doubt ask for them to provide you with identification, this shouldn’t be a problem to a reputable caller.

“If this is not forthcoming or you remain concerned then close the door and call police on 101.”

Those wishing to report bogus workmen activity in their local area can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.