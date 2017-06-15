Three men charged over Meadows assaults

Police in Edinburgh have charged three men following a series of assault and robberies in the south of the city.

The incidents occurred between 6am and 7am on Wednesday June 14 in the Meadows area.

A 15-year-old male sustained a minor facial injury after being assaulted, but didn’t require medical treatment.

A 28-year-old man was threatened and robbed of personal belongings and a 43-year-old man was also threatened in an attempted robbery.

The men, one aged 17 and two aged 18 are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (15th June).

Detective Constable Sheila Silvagni from Gayfield CID said: “Our enquiries into these incidents continue and we would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0526 of 14th June 2017 or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.