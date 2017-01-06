David Bowie films to be shown in Capital to mark anniversary

FOUR David Bowie short films are to be screened in the Capital to commemorate a year since the star’s death.

The Cameo, at Tollcross, will show David Bowie: Sound and Vision on Tuesday – exactly a year since the musician’s passing.

The event is curated by the London Short Film Festival, with only select cinemas across the UK having access.

The films include The Image (1967), a silent mime-themed art short film which features a 20-year-old Bowie. It was originally screened in London sex cinemas with an X rating.

Also showing is Jazzin’ For Blue Jean (1984), which has an original storyline by Bowie and became an extended music video for his 1984 album Tonight.

Let’s Dance: Bowie Down Under (2015) is also on the programme, offering the story behind Bowie’s 1983 single Let’s Dance.

The UK premiere of Reality (2003) will also be shown, offering a darkly comic portrait of the musician.