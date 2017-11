Have your say

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Tollcross

The man was knocked down in Brougham Place just before 5.30pm yesterday.

The road was closed for about an hour following the incident.

The pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

A bus and a car crashed soon after the incident at the same location. It is believed the second collision happened as the vehicles tried to pass.