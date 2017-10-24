Top 10 revealed for Pub of the Year 2017

We’ve got our top finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us your ten favourite candidates and now it’s time to ensure your choice wins the top spot.

Vote for your pub of the year.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing, street corner boozer or a gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in a print edition of the Edinburgh Evening News to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday November 24. Please be aware that photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The pubs in the top ten are:

Bowlers Rest Bar

Brandon’s of Canonmills

Bunch O’Roses

Cafe Habana Ltd

Dickens Lounge Bar

Harbour Inn

Holyrood 9A

The Bailie Bar

The Black Rose Tavern

The Hoppy

So decide your favourite and get voting!