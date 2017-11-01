Top 10 vegan restaurants in the UK – according to TripAdvisor

Have your say

Following a specific diet can make dining out difficult, but the UK is home to plenty of restaurants catering to a range of requirements – particularly if you’re vegan.

For innovative animal-free restaurants without any fuss, here are TripAdvisor users’ top recommendations.

222 Veggie Vegan, London

Offering a diverse lunch and dinner menu, 222 Veggie Vegan’s great selection of tasty vegan dishes are all prepared to order and made with the freshest ingredients.

From their sweet pumpkin and pine nut risotto, and delicious pasta basilico, to the chef’s speciality stir fry, there’s something for everyone.

Visit: 222 North End Road, West Kensington, London, W14 9NU – 222veggievegan.com

Purezza, Brighton

Pioneers in pizza making, this Brighton based restaurant was the UK’s first plant-based pizzeria, using an innovative blend of ingredients to create the perfect ‘cheesy’ slice.

Purezza also caters for those who are lactose and gluten intolerant, and their use of separate preparation areas ensures there will be no cross-contamination, so you can tuck in without worrying.

Visit: 12 St James’s Street, Brighton, BN2 1RE – purezza.co.uk

El Piano, York

Consecutively named York’s Cafe of the Year for the past four, El Piano’s menu is entirely plant-based and gluten-free, and offers a superb choice of tasty but healthy lunch and brunch dishes, which can be customised to your tastes.

Visit: 15-17 Grape Lane, York, YO1 7NU – el-piano.com

Hendersons of Edinburgh

Known for their vegetarian fare, Henderson’s opened an entirely vegan premises next door to their original Hanover Street cafe two years ago.

This cosy eatery was Edinburgh’s original vegan restaurant, serving a seasonally inspired animal-free menu, complemented by a fine array of wines, beers, fair trade coffees and mouth-watering cakes.

Visit: 94 Hanover Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1DR – hendersonsofedinburgh.co.uk

The Allotment Vegan Restaurant, Stockport

Offering both a seven or 10 course taster menu, diners at The Allotment can expect an exciting variety of carefully crafted dishes, which are all locally sourced and made using the best of the season’s harvest.

Their current menu includes salt baked roots, aubergine tartare, vanilla and gin drizzled baked fig, and a tasty nut roast and braised apple main.

Visit: 6 Vernon Street, Stockport, SK1 1TY – allotmentvegan.co.uk

Fed By Water, London

With a passion for plant-based, authentic Italian food, the menu at this London-based restaurant makes use of fresh, seasonal ingredients wherever possible, and uses only purified water in the food to create healthier and tastier dishes.

Serving an impressive variety of pizza, pasta, calzones and tempting desserts, vegans and meat-eaters alike will be in heaven at Fed By Water.

Visit: Dalton Cross Shopping Centre, 64 Kingsland High Street, London, E8 2LX – fedbywater.co.uk

Novapizza Vegetarian Kitchen, Edinburgh

Another Edinburgh vegan and vegetarian restaurant, Novapizza specialises in Italian classics.

From spaghetti bolognese and baked lasagne, to an impressive selection of pizzas and calzones, their fully vegan menu is the main event, rather than an afterthought.

Visit: 42 Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TH – novapizzanewtown.com

Manna, London

Having turned 50 this year, Manna is one of the UK’s most established and best loved vegan and vegetarian restaurants, offering a chic and elegant dining space to enjoy a relaxed meal, full of flavour.

From light soups and salads, to unique mains and sweet desserts, you can tuck into three courses, or treat yourself to the chef’s five course tasting menu.

Visit: 4 Erskine Road, Primrose Hill, London, NW3 3AJ – mannav.com

Voltaire, Bangor

This small eatery boasts a varied menu which is 100 per cent vegan, with a focus on serving delicious but healthy dishes, including tapas, pizzas, burgers, and filling sharing platters.

Visit: 25 Garth Road, Bangor, LL57 2SE – facebook.com/Voltaire

Samphire Brasserie, Plymouth

Boasting an exciting array of seasonally-inspired dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, there’s a huge selection of lunch and dinner options to choose from at Samphire Brasserie.

You can also take away from their vegan deli – perfect for grabbing a delicious snack on-the-go.

Visit: 111 Mayflower Street, Plymouth, PL1 1SD – samphirebrasserie.com

